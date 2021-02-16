Included in the department’s Feb. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 1 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle on the 00 block of Indiana Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Beard Avenue North.

- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle on the 4100 block of 36th Avenue North.

Feb. 2 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Halifax Avenue North.

- Ordinance violation, harboring a dog or cat, animal complaint and animal at large on the 3800 block of Quail Avenue North.

Feb. 6 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of 40th and Regent avenues north.

- Theft on the 3300 block of Drew Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 4000 37th Avenue North.

Feb. 7 - Fourth degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license near the intersection of 41st and Perry avenues north.

- Third-degree driving under the influence-refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North.

