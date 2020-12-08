Included in the department’s Nov. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 23 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3200 block of Morgan Avenue North.

Nov. 24 - Theft on the 2900 block of York Avenue North, on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North, the 4000 block of West Broadway and 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and careless driving on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Nov. 25 - First-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana, possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after suspension near the intersection of Oakdale and Ewing avenues north.

- Assistance to another agency on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue.

Nov. 26 - Theft and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 27 - Recovered motor vehicle, giving a false name to an officer and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of 43rd and Welcome avenues north.

Nov. 28 - Receiving stolen property, possession of hypodermic syringes or needles and giving a false name to an officer near the intersection of 26 1/2 and France avenues north.

- Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana, possession of hypodermic syringes or needles and driving without a muffler or proper signals near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana, giving a false name to an officer and outstanding warrant on the 3600 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

Nov. 29 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.

- Theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

- Third-degree damage to property and theft on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

