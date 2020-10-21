Included in the department’s Oct. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 8 - Fourth-degree burglary on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North and the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 9 - Domestic assault on the 4100 block of Lakeview Avenue North.
- Death investigation on the 4200 block of 40th Avenue North.
Oct. 10 - Domestic on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
Oct. 12 - Damage to squad car on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North and the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Oct. 13 - Card fraud on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 14 - Second-degree burglary on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.
Included in the department’s Oct. 8 to 14 reports were these arrests:
Oct. 8- A 58-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of West Broadway and 37th Avenue North.
Oct. 9- A 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving without license and careless driving near the intersection of 42nd and Welcome avenues north.
Oct. 10- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.
- A 40-year-old Fridley man was arrested for failure to stop for a traffic control, third-degree driving under the influence, and third-degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin near the intersection of 36th and Major avenues north.
- A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street in Golden Valley.
Oct. 11- A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and expired vehicle registration on the 5000 block of County Road 81 in Crystal.
- A 22-year-old Onamia man was arrested for receiving stolen property, having an outstanding warrant, giving a false name to an officer, possessing a firearm or ammunition with a previous felony conviction, fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana and tampering with a motor vehicle. Location not disclosed.
- A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 13- A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for domestic assault on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.
Oct. 14- A 20-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for underage drinking and driving on the 4200 block of Islemount Place.
- A 36-year-old New Brighton man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a schedule IV substance and third-degree burglary on the 3600 block of West Broadway.
- A 22-year-old Onamia woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and giving an office a false name on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
