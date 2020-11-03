Included in the department’s Oct. 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 23 - Traffic hit-and-run with property damage near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
Oct. 25 - Identity theft of eight or more victims on the 3200 block of France Avenue North.
Oct. 26 - Medical call on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Oct. 27 - Theft on the 5400 block of 43rd Avenue North and the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Oct. 22 to 28 reports were these arrests:
Oct. 24 - A 48-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Halglo Place and Halifax Avenue North.
- A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and refusing a chemical test near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Oct. 25 - A 22-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and careless driving near the intersection of Drew Avenue North and Lake Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.