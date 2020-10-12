Included in the department’s Oct. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 1 - Theft on the 3900 block of Xenia Avenue North.

- Felony lottery fraud on the 3500 block of West Broadway.

Oct. 2 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.

Oct. 3 - Third-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.

Oct. 4 - Medical mental health call on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

Oct. 5 - Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Oct. 6 - First-degree burglary on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Theft and financial transaction card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3900 block of Welcome Avenue North.

- Two instances of theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

Included in the department’s Oct. 1 to 7 reports were these arrests:

Oct. 1 - A 22-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 38th and Perry avenues north.

Oct. 2 - A 45-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree burglary on the 3300 block of Chowen Avenue North.

- A 47-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, speeding, driving after cancellation, improper vehicle lighting and improper registration/permit/plates near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.

Oct. 5 - A 22-year-old Crystal woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation, failing to signal for a turn, giving a false name and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 6000 block of 38th Avenue North in Crystal.

- A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments