Included in the department’s Jan. 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 25- Outstanding warrant arrest, improper change of course, driving after revocation, speeding and improper turn on the 4100 block of southbound County Road 81.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 26- Driving after cancellation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
Jan. 27- Failure to stop for a stop sign, seatbelt violation, outstanding warrant arrest, false name given to an officer, false name given to a court official, obstruction of the legal process and driving after revocation on the 3500 block of Halifax Avenue North.
Jan. 27- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Jan. 28- Brawling or fighting and nuisance ordinance violation on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving after suspension and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and 35th Avenue North.
Jan. 30- Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
Jan. 31- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 42nd and Chowen avenues north.
- Outstanding warrant arrest, lurking, giving a false name to a court official and threats of violence on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue.
