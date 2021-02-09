Included in the department’s Jan. 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 25- Outstanding warrant arrest, improper change of course, driving after revocation, speeding and improper turn on the 4100 block of southbound County Road 81.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Jan. 26- Driving after cancellation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

Jan. 27- Failure to stop for a stop sign, seatbelt violation, outstanding warrant arrest, false name given to an officer, false name given to a court official, obstruction of the legal process and driving after revocation on the 3500 block of Halifax Avenue North.

Jan. 27- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Jan. 28- Brawling or fighting and nuisance ordinance violation on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving after suspension and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and 35th Avenue North.

Jan. 30- Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

Jan. 31- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 42nd and Chowen avenues north.

- Outstanding warrant arrest, lurking, giving a false name to a court official and threats of violence on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

