Included in the department’s Jan. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 18 - Theft on the 4200 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Miscellaneous officer use of force (hands on) along the 3900 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Jan. 19 - Card fraud on the 4300 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Driving after suspension and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the 3800 block of Lake Drive.
Jan. 20 - Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Card fraud and theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Lost/missing person on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing. Disposition has since closed.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4400 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 21 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3300 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 22 - Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open bottle in a vehicle, careless driving and possession of marijuana in a vehicle near the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 55th Avenue North.
Jan. 24 - Felony carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place, receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule 5 controlled substance near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.
