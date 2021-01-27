Included in the department’s Jan. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 11- First-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Check forgery, traffic hit-and-run with property damage and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon with substantial bodily harm on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 12- Threats of violence with a reckless disregard for risk on the 3800 block of Scott Avenue North.
Jan. 13- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Simple robbery and fifth-degree assault on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Traffic crash with property damage, violation of an instructional permit and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway and Abbott Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 4200 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Jan. 14- Outstanding warrant arrest, failure to obey a traffic control, careless driving, driving after revocation, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
- Theft by check on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Theft and false name given to an officer on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, failure to stop at a stop sign and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and McNair Drive.
Jan. 16- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, speeding, false name given to a police officer, third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving after revocation on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 2900 block of York Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, outstanding warrant arrest and recovered stolen vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 29th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Jan. 17- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle brakes not in working order, driving after cancellation, uninsured vehicle violation, improper change of course/failure to signal lane change, traffic accident and use of a wireless communications device while driving on the 4500 block of Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
