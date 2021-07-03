The Robbinsdale Police Department has added to its social media repertoire with a Facebook page. Users are encouraged to subscribe to the page for police-related updates. Access the page at bit.ly/35MKm3v.
The department has also made it easier to view weekly calls for service reports by publishing them on the city website, robbinsdalemn.com. Note that reports are updated weekly and contain calls for service reported for a seven day period, beginning four days from the date of web publication. To view the reports, visit bit.ly/3zU7KK4.
