The Robbinsdale City Council has approved a new meeting schedule that will separate the days in which regular meetings and work sessions are conducted. Previously, work session were hosted prior to the start of the regular meeting on the first Tuesday of the month.
Under the new schedule, work sessions will occur the second Tuesday of the month, prior to Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority meetings.
Councilmember Tyler Kline said at the Aug. 17 regular meeting that the change was made due to a series of recent long meetings on days when the council was double-booked with a work session and regular meeting. He added that “important work” was being put off due to the length of meetings.
For more information, visit robbinsdalemn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.