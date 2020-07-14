The Robbinsdale City Council unanimously approved updates to the city’s domestic animal requirements ordinance at the July 7 meeting. Among the changes was a ban on the keeping of roosters, and more opportunities for the city to ensure compliance of hen chicken permits.
The ordinance updates were prompted by a resident who came before council with hen chicken permit violations in June. The council directed staff members to revisit the ordinance, update the language and add opportunities for the city to better enforce violated permits.
Those changes include a hearing process for renewals, so neighbors who believe the permit holder is in violation may notify the council and other complaints can be analyzed. It also affirms the city’s right to inspect the permitted premise to ensure compliance.
Currently, a permit must be approved by the city for a resident to keep more than two hen chickens, ducks, turkeys or rabbits. Animals not permitted by the city include horses, cows, ponies, mules, donkeys, pigs, goats or sheep.
Roosters had been previously mentioned in the ordinance as unlawful “without first having obtained a permit.” The new language explicitly prohibits keeping roosters.
Councilmember Pat Backen thanked staff members and said he “felt much better” about the prohibitive language of the ordinance.
The council was unanimous in its approval of the changes. The updates will go again before the council for a second reading at a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.