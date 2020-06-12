A Robbinsdale man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly assaulting and dragging a woman underneath his car, killing her in the morning hours of May 29 in north Minneapolis.
Law enforcement officers first learned of the incident after finding a vehicle crashed near the intersection of 17th and Bryant avenues north, unoccupied except for a deceased woman in the vehicle’s backseat.
Witness testimony revealed that 30-year-old Jorden Latrell Jefferson was driving with the victim, Ochea Brown, and another female witness. The charging documents only refer to the victim as O.B., but friends and family have confirmed on social media that the victim is Brown, 28.
According to charging documents, the witness stated Brown and Jefferson got into a verbal argument in the front seat of the vehicle, and Jefferson began punching Brown repeatedly. Despite the witness trying to intervene, Jefferson continued to assault Brown, then told her to get out of the vehicle. Brown got out and began walking on a nearby sidewalk.
Jefferson then accelerated “at a high rate of speed” directly at Brown, striking her and trapping her underneath the vehicle. Brown was dragged for some time until the vehicle ran into the front porch of a home on Dupont Avenue North. Jefferson then got out of the car and began hitting Brown and saying her name to get her to respond, but she was unresponsive. Jefferson put Brown’s body into the backseat of the vehicle and fled the scene with the first witness, only to crash and render the vehicle inoperable.
Jefferson and the witness abandoned the car and arranged a ride with a second female witness. Upon arrival, the second witness described Jefferson as “acting frantic” and the first witness as “crying.” The three revisited the scene, and Jefferson searched the front and back seats of the vehicle. The second witness saw Brown in the backseat, bleeding from her head, and was unable to find a pulse. She suspected that Brown had broken her neck.
According to the complaint, the second witness drove the two to her home, where Jefferson showered and disposed of his clothing. He told the first witness that the two “had to come up with a story” and said she would have to take the truth of the incident “to her grave.”
Jefferson is currently in custody on $1 million bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.