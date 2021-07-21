Diane Jacobsen McGee was given two awards for her exceptional volunteerism in the Robbinsdale community this month.
The first is a plaque from the Robbinsdale Historical Society, which recognized McGee for more than a decade of service as president on the society’s Board of Directors.
The second was a proclamation, made by the Robbinsdale City Council July 6, honoring McGee’s decade of service to the Historical Society and its effects on uniting the community.
“By her dedication, Diane Jacobsen McGee has reminded us that volunteering time and effort to a common cause is one of the best ways we can enrich the lives of others,” the proclamation read.
The statement thanked McGee for her role in “improving every corner” of the society’s museum at 4915 42nd Ave. N., tripling membership, and creating lasting relationships with other local organizations like the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, Robbin Gallery, the Robbinsdale Diggers Club, and the Minnesota Historical Society.
The proclamation continued that staff and residents were encouraged to congratulate McGee for “an outstanding record of serving the community by sharing Robbinsdale’s part while strengthening the historical society’s future.”
The Historical Society museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 763-260-1183 or visit robbinsdale.org for more information.
