Mark Welna treated health care workers at St. Therese of New Hope to a meal last week. Welna, owner of Welna Ace Hardware in downtown Robbinsdale, said the meal came to fruition through a conversation with the owners of the neighboring business, Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano.
“I wanted to support the staff that have to work at these nursing homes,” he said. “My grandmother was there around the time St. Therese opened 40-some years ago, and my mom went there seven days a week to visit her. When I heard the deaths they’ve had there, I felt for the staff going through all of it.”
Tina Suglia, one half of the ownership at Nonna Rosa’s, agreed that St. Therese was the perfect place to send the donation. Having just returned from deliveries to the care facility earlier that morning, she said workers had been super excited about their meals.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, St. Therese has reported the most COVID-19 deaths of all of the skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care facilities in the state. The data, released by the department June 9, reports 155 cases of the virus among St. Therese residents and another 43 among staff members. The total number of deaths at St. Therese is 67 people. When the data was released, that number accounted for 7.3% of all the deaths at senior care facilities in the state.
North Ridge Health and Rehab, also in New Hope, has had the most confirmed cases in its facility: 74 staff members, 221 residents, and 57 resident deaths.
Strong sales, strong returns
Welna paid for the meals and the team at Nonna Rosa’s prepared and delivered the food. That meant all hands on deck at the restaurant, with Suglia, husband and co-owner Francesco and a handful of employees working safely but quickly to get 160 meals into the hands of health care workers in two deliveries.
Welna said he is thankful that the community had given him “the means” to do the donation at a time when so many businesses are suffering.
“We’ve been very busy the past two months,” he said.
Welna has owned the hardware store on Broadway Avenue for the past two and a half years, and another in the Phillips neighborhood in Minneapolis since the 1950s. His son has since taken over the Minneapolis store, just as Mark took over the store from his father Virgil years ago.
Welna said he has had an enthusiastic welcome from the people and businesses in Robbinsdale. He liked that the meal donation supported both health care workers and returned some of that enthusiasm to Nonna Rosa’s.
