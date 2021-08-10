Robbinsdale garbage collector Waste Management is “struggling with day-to-day service and bulk pick-up,” reported Finance Director Jeff Zuba to the Robbinsdale City Council Aug. 2. As a result, the city has recouped some money in damages per their contract with the company.
Waste Management is currently on a five-year contract in Robbinsdale, which will expire in 2025. The company collects all garbage, recycling and yard waste from residents.
Zuba said that Waste Management has reported staffing issues and turnover, which have affected on-time pick-ups and bin upgrades. In meetings with company representatives, Zuba said it was learned that Waste Management had hired a third party company to conduct the exchange of receptacles due to damage or sizing, which was performing poorly. Zuba said he believed the third party’s performance was due to the city being new territory, especially since the company had not previously worked in Minnesota, and that bin upgrades now improving since meeting with representatives.
The week of the council meeting, the city announced via its website that all yard waste pickups were delayed to the following week. According to Waste Management, yard waste services were also rescheduled in several neighboring cities that week, including Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and Crystal.
Councilmember Pat Backen asked about the level of time staff was devoting to taking complaints. Zuba responded that staff was diverting complaints to Waste Management when possible, and agreed to put the business’ number in a more visible space on the website to reduce the amount of calls to the city.
Zuba said if residents reported a missed pickup to Waste Management within 24 hours, a ticket opened in the hauler’s system and was tracked for follow-up.
City Manager Marcia Glick echoed that residents with missed pickups should call the hauler directly so they could track issues and “hold drivers responsible.”
Glick also said individual credits for missed pickups would likely not happen due to limited staff time.
