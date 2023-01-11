Parisian and Wagner were sworn in during the Jan. 3 meeting
The Robbinsdale City Council welcomed two new members during its first meeting of the new year.
“I’m excited to have a new council and to get to know everybody,” Mayor Bill Blonigan said during the council’s Jan. 3 regular meeting, during which Mia Parisian and Aaron Wagner were administered the oath of office.
Parisian is a former educator who works as an instructional designer and recently served as chair of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission. She was elected this past fall to represent Ward 3 in the southwestern portion of Robbinsdale.
Parisian said during the council meeting that she was grateful for all of the residents who decided to show up to the polls this past fall.
“I think the turnout was just fantastic this election and I feel really proud to be a part of that democratic process,” she said. “I also must give credit to family and friends who really helped out during that election season all through the summer and fall.”
Parisian also acknowledged and thanked the current and past councilmembers who had welcomed her, and said she looked forward to serving the city.
“I’d also like to acknowledge staff for just a really warm welcome as well. I think the onboarding process that you put together was really well organized. ... I very much appreciate that,” she said.
Wagner was elected by the residents of Ward 4 in the city’s southernmost portion. He works for the Minnesota State Retirement System as a cloud engineer and is active in labor politics.
During the council meeting, Wagner thanked those who had endorsed him for election and said he was grateful to the members of his campaign, which included several friends and family members.
“They were the core of the team that helped me get to where I am right now and I could have not done it without them,” he said.
The new councilmember also thanked city staff and his fellow councilmembers for a smooth onboarding process.
“I’m excited to be a productive council, and I think there’s a lot of potential here,” Wagner said before acknowledging the voters who helped send him to the council. “I want to thank the voters of Ward 4 for really believing in the campaign and giving a newcomer a shot.”
A special election is planned Feb. 14 for the council’s Ward 1 seat, which represents the northwestern region of the city. Early voting is already underway for the special election, the candidates for which are Regan Murphy and Raymond Blackledge. The winner will serve out the end of a term that expires Jan. 1, 2024.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.