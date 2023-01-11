P212NW_RO_Swearing_In_Both.jpg

Newcomers Mia Parisian and Aaron Wagner were sworn in as Robbinsdale City Council members during the Jan. 3 council meeting. (Submitted photo)

Parisian and Wagner were sworn in during the Jan. 3 meeting

The Robbinsdale City Council welcomed two new members during its first meeting of the new year.

P212NW_RO_Swearing_In_Parisian.jpg

Mia Parisian, who was elected this past fall to represent Ward 3 on the Robbinsdale City Council, is sworn in during the council’s Jan. 3 regular meeting. (Submitted photo)
P212NW_RO_Swearing_In_Wagner.jpg

The oath of office is administered to Aaron Wagner, who was elected by Ward 4 residents to serve on the Robbinsdale City Council. (Submitted photo)

