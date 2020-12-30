Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy and Councilmember Dan Rogan participated in their final city council meeting Dec. 15. The packed agenda resulted in a three-hour meeting, but the council found time to recognize the two officials for their combined six terms of service.
Farewell to Murphy
Murphy said he believes he was leaving the city in “a better place than it was eight years ago,” when he began his first term. He said his highest accomplishment was working to change the perception of Robbinsdale, which had been his primary reason for running.
“People are proud to live here again,” Murphy said. “It was always there, smoldering, and now it’s ablaze.”
Councilmember Bill Blonigan mentioned that Murphy was the only one on the council to have “prepared for office by growing up in Robbinsdale.” Murphy previously told the Sun Post of his unique experience being “a knucklehead kid” living in the city, then returning to “pour a little passion and new energy into the city and see it flourish.” Murphy moved back to Robbinsdale in 2005 with his wife Kristy. They have three children.
Murphy is also the youngest mayor to take office in the city. He began cultivating his civic interest on the Parks and Recreation and Planning commissions.
Councilmember George Selman reflected on running against Murphy in 2012, a close race that tipped in Selman’s favor in the primaries, then by a narrow margin to Murphy in the final vote. He commended Murphy’s choice to take invest his first year’s pay as mayor into the Lakeview Terrace park pavilion to fulfill a campaign promise.
“It’s something you don’t see much in politics, and I think that’s the cornerstone of your whole two terms: you didn’t do things the normal, ‘run-of-the-mill’ way,” Selman said. “Looking back at it, I probably would’ve stayed in the lines where you pushed the lines out a little bit.”
Rogan agreed that Murphy possesses an “incredible pride” for the city that carries a room: “You really make people want to be here, want to work here, want to live here, in ways that I think it’s hard to put your finger on exactly.”
Blonigan said in his work with the past four mayors of Robbinsdale, Murphy was best at recruiting business to the city.
“I will try to emulate that as much as possible,” said Blonigan, who will succeed Murphy as mayor in the first meeting of 2021.
Councilmember Pat Backen agreed that cultivating community among businesses, particularly in the downtown area, was Murphy’s greatest strength. He said one of his favorite projects with the mayor was getting Christmas lights installed on the downtown boulevard trees, though it took a while for staff to be convinced it was “a good idea.”
City Manager Marcia Glick thanked the mayor for his enthusiasm.
“I’m sure you’ll be egging the council on for years to come,” she joked.
Murphy reviewed the things that the council had accomplished in his tenure, like work on the downtown plaza, gaining the Hy-Vee grocery store, construction of the Crystal Lake boardwalk, the partnership forged with Three Rivers Parks and the increase in biking and walking paths in the city. He recalled challenges like the leadership issues at the Police Department, challenging development proposals and strategy-making, and the oil train proposal from BNSF that would have greatly increased train traffic to the city.
Murphy said the constraints of a virtual meeting and the pandemic that caused it made it “an odd year to reflect on the last eight years.”
“There was no Whiz Bang Days, no event, no being on the council chambers with you guys,” he said. He thanked his family for their patience, and imitated a hand-off of the mayor’s gavel to Blonigan.
“This has been one of the greatest experiences in my adult life,” Murphy said. “Bill, I’m excited for you to take over ... I wish you the best of luck.”
Rogan: ‘pragmatic, studious’
In his remarks, Rogan said he had arrived to the council as “a young man with two little babies.” Sixteen years later, he was confident he had done much to accomplish his mission of making Robbinsdale a “great place to live, work, and play.” He highlighted the evening’s routine liquor license approvals as a testament to his beliefs.
“Six of those eight restaurants didn’t exist when I started out on the council,” Rogan said. “We created an environment that really worked for downtown Robbinsdale.”
Rogan has been on the council since 2005, currently serving a fourth term in Ward 2. He is also a Hennepin County Attorney with a wife and two sons.
Selman said working with Rogan was “an absolute pleasure,” and Backen said his expertise and knowledge of the county would be missed. Blonigan called Rogan a “dedicated, studious and learned council member.” He recognized Rogan as the only Robbinsdale council member that had ever argued a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. He also recognized Rogan’s efforts to encourage smoking cessation in the city, offer greater inclusion in parks and recreation programming, and increasing communication with Robbinsdale Area Schools.
Murphy said Rogan’s “pragmatic” sensibility kept the council especially cool in tense situations.
“When he spoke first, people would tend to agree with him,” said Murphy.
Rogan added he was especially proud of preventing the closure of the last elementary school in the city, Lakeview Elementary, and working with state and county leaders to prevent the increase of oil train traffic.
Finally, Rogan highlighted the working atmosphere he had enjoyed with other leaders and staff during his tenure.
“It was such a joy to go to a meeting where there isn’t discord. It was never personal, mean-spirited, it was all based on issues,” Rogan said.
