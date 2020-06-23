Robbinsdale Council approves Chowen Street project at 28% over budget

A contract to reconstruct a portion of Beard and Chowen avenues was awarded, despite being $788,000 over budget, by the Robbinsdale City Council. The City Council unanimously voted to award the contract June 16 per staff advice that a rebid would likely not bring in any lower bids.
City Engineer Richard McCoy explained that the project had been “tricky to design” and was going to be a “bear to build.”
“The awkwardness of it makes it hard to estimate how the contractors will look at it,” McCoy said.
The lowest bid was $3.979 million and the highest bid was $5.136 million. The engineer’s estimate was $3.102 million, or $877,000 lower than the lowest bid.
“I firmly believe that if we were to somehow repackage this and go out to bid, we’re not going to get any more-favorable results, and we’ll lose a construction season,” McCoy said.
Upon questioning by Councilmembers Dan Rogan and Bill Blonigan, McCoy scanned the bid breakdown for areas of particularly high cost. He highlighted the “emphasis on the front end of the job” and the mobilization that was necessary, as well as piling work. Overall, the actual cost for most items was slightly higher than the engineer’s estimate.
The bidder who was awarded the contract, S.M. Hentges & Sons Inc., is a company from Jordan that the city has not worked with before.
Currently, plans include completion of work for Beard Avenue by Oct. 30 and Chowen Avenue by Oct. 29, 2021. Construction could begin as early as early July, McCoy said. He noted that he would need some confirmation from the construction company.
The project, while expensive, has been called long overdue. The portions slated for reconstruction are between 43rd and 45th avenues and 43rd Avenue between Beard and Chowen avenues. The stretches of street, and the homes accessed by the streets, have been plagued by flooding for several decades. Some residents have referred to the area as “Lake Chowen” due to its severe flooding problems.
The project has been delayed several times due to flooding. Nearby Crystal Lake has no outlet and has been repeatedly flooded by excessive spring and summer rains. Last May, the lake hit a record 851.2-foot elevation, 4 feet above the standard high water level.
The water has flooded homes and roads, creating foul odors, killing trees and creating ideal mosquito breeding conditions. The influx of groundwater sometimes causes flooding in other areas of the city.
Rogan, whose ward encompasses the area, has called the project area “the worst stretch of road in Robbinsdale.”
