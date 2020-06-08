Robbinsdale Cooper High School football players give back

Ramon Arrington II is a junior and member of the football team at Robbinsdale Cooper High School. He and his mom went to the U.S. Bank Stadium parking lot in Minneapolis to drop off supplies for community members affected by the protests. It was the weekend after protests began in response to George Floyd’s death in police custody.
“I didn’t want to leave,” Arrington said.
Arrington went back the next day and brought his teammates, Raheem Akindele, Anthony “AJ” Rhines and Donte Williams and friend, Andrea Tribble, who is on the basketball team, to help at the site.
People in the community didn’t have access to necessities. With the protests and looting, stores were boarded up, vandalized or shut down, Arrington said. He felt it was a good thing to go and help people who don’t have access to what they needed.
In the parking lot, he saw mountains of water bottles, toiletries, canned goods, fruit and vegetables, baby formula and diapers, Arrington said.
It was shocking how many people were there helping, said Akindele, a Cooper junior. At one point, the organizers wanted to stop taking donations. But, people just kept coming, he said. With people experiencing homelessness, job loss and stores being inaccessible, the community came together to make sure everyone had what they needed, he added.
Arrington saw a lot of positivity in the parking lot, “but literally a few steps across the street is a building burnt to the ground,” he said.
Everyone came together as one unit, said Rhines, a sophomore, adding “you don’t see that every day.” Rhines thinks this kind of work should be done more often, not just in a time of need.
Akindele hopes to get more of the football team members out in the community. They could go to the same location or another part of the city to give back, he said.
Rhines agreed that getting more of the team together would be helpful.
People in the community, especially younger students look up to the four of them, said Williams, a sophomore. The teens wanted to set an example and show that not only are they football players but they are also giving back as best they can.
“We want to show that there are more young men like us in the community,” Arrington added.
Rhines and Arrington helped to bring supplies to people’s cars and homes. Every person they helped would thank them, Rhines said.
One woman they walked home with supplies told the two how much these efforts mean to her. She doesn’t have transportation and all of her local stores were inaccessible, Arrington said. She even tried to give them some money for their trouble. But, they wouldn’t accept it because they feel they should do as a family, he said.
“Even though I may not know the people personally, we’re still all a community and a family. Not even just people of color really, but just that whole community,” Arrington said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.