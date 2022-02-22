The Robbinsdale Area School district released a statement regarding an racist incident at New Prague High School on Feb. 17.
The incident in question occurred during the Cooper girls basketball on Feb. 15 at New Prague. According to reports, near the end of a closely-contested game, the large New Prague audience began making monkey sounds.
“Monkey chants have long been used during sporting events to ridicule African American athletes. Robbinsdale Area Schools stands with, and supports, our student athletes,” part of the statement read. “We are proud of the way our students handled themselves amidst this display of ignorance. Cooper High School took several steps today to support our student athletes, coaches, students and staff.
“Players and coaches met after school today to offer support to each as they processed what occurred. Cooper’s athletic director has had conversations with New Prague’s athletic director while news of this incident was unfolding and then investigated by that district.
“Cooper Principal Frank Herman met with the Student Council Leadership and invited students to a forum so they could discuss what happened. He offered additional support through conversations with building staff and an after-school staff meeting to discuss this incident and other topics.
“Robbinsdale Area Schools embrace the rich and wonderful diversity of our student body.”
Following the incident several people responded via social media.
One post by Dennis Williamson, a coach affiliated with Robbinsdale Cooper girls basketball said, “Us coaches had to go into the crowd and respectfully ask them to be respectful and not distasteful and racist. ... I am very disgusted by many of the fans of New Prague and someone should be held accountable. I am sick to my stomach that our girls had to witness the distasteful and ugly side of people who no home training.
“The (New Prague) girls head coach respectively came to our locker room and apologized and said their AD will look into it. That being said, I’m not taking any chances! Something needs to be done ASAP because there will be other teams with minorities coming to play at New Prague!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.