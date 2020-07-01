Robbinsdale commission parses goals of July 27 race forum

The members of the Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission tried to tackle how to go about a future forum on race at a June 24 special meeting. The consensus at the end of the nearly two-hour meeting was that a slow-burn approach would be much more effective, with next month’s forum being a short-term goal aside several other long-term goals.
The forum, which will occur July 27, was ordered by Mayor Regan Murphy in response to the police-involved killing of George Floyd. The commission was tasked with hosting the forum and members have had a series of special meetings to plan it. The June 24 meeting included all six commissioners plus City Manager Marcia Glick and was moderated by KMOJ radio host of “Urban Agenda” Lissa Jones. Jones helped the panel create an agenda for the July forum and other plans for the next several months.
The commission agreed that the majority of the July forum should feature Robbinsdale Police Chief Jim Franzen responding to questions from the community on policing. Other short-term action items include seeking information from the mayor and city council on details of a racial equity task force; reaching out to educational organizations like Mapping Prejudice and Minnesota Compass; and researching how to get those most affected by local inequity included in future conversations.
Reaching out
Agreeing on action was difficult for the commission members and the meeting was at times broken up periods of silence. When questioned on what kind of outcome the commission hoped to have out of the next several months, Chair Sheila Webb said she was unable to answer.
“This is so hard,” Webb mused. “I don’t really know where we start yet, so it’s hard to state what outcomes we expect.”
Commissioner Julie Raston Aoki echoed Webb.
Ultimately, the commission was in favor of pursuing action that would be most meaningful to Robbinsdale’s Black community. Reaching them to learn what they’d like was another challenge.
Commission Vice-Chair Jay Rathell said the city’s most effective modes of communication, like online surveys, weren’t effective in reaching marginalized groups. He said typical respondents were white residents understanding and aligned with the cause, but inadvertently “overpowering black and brown voices.”
Glick admitted that the city has been “very unsuccessful at reaching black, brown and indigenous people of color.”
“We’re just not good at it,” she said. “We try things and they don’t work.”
The challenge of getting marginalized groups to the forum was matched by the challenge to plan content that would do more than put their personal experiences on display. Lofgren advised against having “participants as subject matter.”
The issue of where and how to host the forum was also a sticky issue. Glick wondered whether a virtual meeting would be as effective and accessible as an in-person event. Possible options include a meeting in an open-air space, like an outdoor park pavilion, where people could bring chairs and distance them appropriately, but still feel like they were an active part of the conversation.
Up next
The plan became two-fold; the first, to accomplish the original goal of the forum to discuss policing in Robbinsdale as asked by city residents.
“I think there is some urgency to find out if the same situation happened to George Floyd in Robbinsdale, what would the police do?” said Glick.
The second is to begin the outreach component: to learn how to reach minorities, to gather input from them and shape goals based on their actual needs.
“This work that will take a while,” said Lofgren. The moderator said she will likely continue working with the commission through the process, at least for the next few months.
Finally, there was an air of collaboration among the commission. Using Minnesota organizations that focus on racial equity issues to educate residents was discussed as a way to not shine a spotlight on attending minorities. Webb also expressed a desire to partner with local groups that have sprung up after Floyd’s death, as well as older, foundational city institutions.
“There have been a few groups developed from this situation that have themselves in a position of being allies. I think they need or are requesting some type of guidance on what type of work do you do when you’re beginning this work,” Webb said of the new groups. Of the old, she added: “It’s going to take the City of Robbinsdale to get the City of Robbinsdale in check.”
