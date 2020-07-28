The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board is accepting applications for the district’s Financial Advisory Council.

The council provides financial advice and support to the school board and administration. The council evaluates the district’s economic conditions, develops future budget assumptions and reviews the overall fiscal condition of the district.

The council has two open seats with three-year terms and meets quarterly. Preferred qualifications include a strong background in finance, economics or accounting, along with experience in school finance or business and financial matters. Applicants must declare no conflicts of interest.

Applications must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 11. For more information, contact Nichol Sutton, executive assistant to the superintendent and school board, at 763-504-8012 or nichol_sutton@rdale.org.

The application can be found at rdaleorg.finalsite.com/community/committees-volunteer-opportunities.

