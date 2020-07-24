Camp STEMtastic

Camp STEMtastic is a summer science program offered to kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Meadow Lake Elementary and the School of Engineering and Arts.

More than 100 elementary students from Meadow Lake Elementary in New Hope and the School of Engineering and Arts in Golden Valley participated in Camp STEMtastic’s fifth year. Due to COVID-19, the free summer science program was offered virtually to students in kindergarten through fourth-grade, according to a release from the district.

The week-long program offers hands-on learning activities based on science curriculum that varies by student’s age. Activities such as bridge building, musical instruments and slime promote problem solving, recording observations and conducting experiments, the release stated.

“Students had so much fun participating in Camp STEMtastic this year,” Jody Durand, a fourth-grade teacher at the School of Engineering and Arts said.

Families shared feedback that the program helped students keep a routine, the release stated. It also kept their minds sharp and gave families a way to engage with their students every day.

“Our district is excited to be able to offer summer activities related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” Nancy Froelich, principal of Meadow Lake Elementary said.

