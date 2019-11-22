The Robbinsdale Area School board approved the sale of maintenance bonds at the regular meeting on Nov. 18. Kelly Smith from Baker Tilly and Greg Hein, executive director of finance, presented the sale to the board. The bond sale totaled $16,820,000.
“We did close on our sale of the general obligation facility maintenance bonds today,” Hein said.
“We sold facilities maintenance bonds for the district which will be used for health and safety and deferred maintenance upgrades throughout the district,” Smith said. “This is something that was started really with your 10-year facilities maintenance plan, and within that it talked about bonding for these projects.”
With interest rates increasing, this sale of bonds was considered to be not as good as the bond sale approved in October.
“We had a good sale today, not a great sale,” Smith said. “My colleague was here last month reporting on great sale on your refunding. Interests rates have gone up since that time, but we still had a very good sale.”
As with last month’s sale, the district drew six bidders. Once again the bids were competitive.
“Between the six bids there was 0.122% difference from the top to the bottom of those bids,” Smith said.
Morgan Stanley was the lowest bidder of the group. The true interest cost of the bonds will be 2.567%.
“Once the board has acted on the resolution that’s part of your packet tonight we will finalize the sale with Morgan Stanley,” Smith said.
The proceeds will be available to the district on Dec. 19.
“It’s already included on your payable 2020 levy. So, it’s already out there as well,” Smith said.
The board did not speak or ask any questions on the matter before the vote.
