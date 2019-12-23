The Robbinsdale School Board unanimously approved the tax levy payable for 2020 at the regular board meeting Dec.16. The board approved an increase of $573,000 or 0.88% increase over last year. The total certified levy is $65,553,382.83.
“The school board has seen these numbers at the preliminary levy certification and in September as well as the final certification in the truth-in-taxation hearing,” Executive Director of Finance Greg Hein said. “We propose that the board approve that final tax levy at that amount, which is the maximum allowable under state law.”
“None of this is a surprise, we’ve talked about it a few times,” said Mike Herring, the vice chair of the board.
According to figures presented by Hein, levy components have gone through changes from the previous year. Unemployment had a decrease from $125,000 to $75,000. Safe Schools had a decrease from $671,000 to $656,000. Career technical education increased from $310,000 to $318,000. Long-term facilities maintenance decreased from $1,686,000 to $1,684,000. Lease levy increased from $2,905,000 to $2,929,000. Community education had an increase from $2,400,000 to $2,563,000. Debt increased from $18,197,000 to $18,253,000. Other post-employment benefits increased from $231,000 to $1,420,000.
