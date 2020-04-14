Robbinsdale approves Parkview playground purchase

The Robbinsdale City Council approved a $52,700 purchase in playground equipment for Parkview Park at the April 7 City Council meeting. According to a memorandum, the new equipment includes “multiple elements, a four bay swing structure and a standalone climbing feature.”
The city had budgeted $70,000 for the park improvements. Installation costs will be determined when the old equipment is removed. The city plans to sell the old equipment via auction.
