Robbinsdale approves Parkview playground purchase
Alaina Rooker

The Robbinsdale City Council approved a $52,700 purchase in playground equipment for Parkview Park at the April 7 City Council meeting. According to a memorandum, the new equipment includes “multiple elements, a four bay swing structure and a standalone climbing feature.”

The city had budgeted $70,000 for the park improvements. Installation costs will be determined when the old equipment is removed. The city plans to sell the old equipment via auction.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments