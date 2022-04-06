RS07CO_ROgallery.JPG

A selection of works on view at Robbin Gallery through April 30. All pieces were created by secondary students of the Robbinsdale Area School District.

 (SUBMITTED ART)

The annual District 281 Secondary Schools Art Exhibit will be on view at Robbin Gallery for three weeks beginning Thursday, April 7.

The gallery is open 5-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

The gallery closes April 30. For more information, visit robbingallery.org.

