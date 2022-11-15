Incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest has been chosen by voters to retain her District 43 seat in the Minnesota Senate. According to unofficial results by the Minnesota Secretary of State, Rest had garnered 77% of the vote when polls closed Nov. 8.
Per the results, Rest received 27,339 votes compared to candidate Andy Schuler’s 7,683 votes. Schuler filed with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Rest has been a state senator since 2001. She is a New Hope homeowner, retired CPA and former Armstrong High School English teacher. She is a member of the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce; the Crystal Historical Society; the League of Women Voters; and the Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale Rotary.
Before beginning a career in the senate, Rest also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
District 43 encompasses the entire cities of Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope and Robbinsdale, in addition to two precincts in southeast Plymouth (precincts 16 and 17). Previously, these cities were predominantly represented by District 45, but are now represented by District 43 following statewide redistricting.
Results were received by all Senate District 43 precincts by 10:50 p.m.
Shortly after, Rest took to social media to thank her voters.
“Your confidence in me to be your State Senator once again is an honor,” Rest wrote. “I can’t wait to get back to work and continue fighting for the future - fighting for affordable health care, reproductive rights, a clean environment, safety for families, quality public education, and a whole lot more to improve the lives of all Minnesotans.
“Thank you to all the volunteers and staff on my campaign. The dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed!”
Because Rest and Schuler were the sole filers in the Senate District 43 race, they did not participate in a primary election.
In a written statement, Rest told the Sun Post that she was “honored” to have been elected again by “my friends and neighbors” in District 43. She said she looked forward to serving in a majority DFL Senate in her role as Chair of the Tax Committee and as President Pro Tempore. She said when the session began, her primary focus would be on the budget.
“The budget surplus from last session gives us an opportunity to invest in education, deliver tax relief for those who need it most, and ensure every Minnesotan has a chance to thrive,” Rest wrote.
Schuler is a Golden Valley native, former Perpich Arts High School student, and volunteer for third-party candidates and grassroots organizations.
Schuler previously told the Sun Post that his key campaign priority was to “replace winner-take-all elections with proportional representation in order to better reflect the will of voters on Election Day.” He added that he wanted to direct the existing budget surplus toward taxpayer rebates and education.
In a post-election statement to the Sun Post, Schuler said “All I have to say is everyone will be a lot happier once Minnesota has proportional representation.”
Rest listed several campaign priorities when asked by the Sun Post last month. They included protecting abortion care, fighting climate change, and supporting transit (including light rail transit), and producing a balanced budget. In regard to the budget surplus, Rest said she would prioritize tax relief for Social Security recipients, and investment to public school and higher education institutions.
House 43A and 43B
Uncontested races for House District 43A and House District 43B resulted in two more DFL victories. Incumbent Cedrick Frazier received 12,266 votes to serve a second term as the 43A representative, and incumbent Mike Freiberg received 17,141 votes to serve his sixth term representing 43B.
District 43A encompasses the city of New Hope and the majority of Crystal (sans two portions on the southeastern corners of the city).
District 43B encompasses the entire cities of Robbinsdale and Golden Valley, and southeastern portions of Crystal and Plymouth.
