Incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest has been chosen by voters to retain her District 43 seat in the Minnesota Senate. According to unofficial results by the Minnesota Secretary of State, Rest had garnered 77% of the vote when polls closed Nov. 8.

Per the results, Rest received 27,339 votes compared to candidate Andy Schuler’s 7,683 votes. Schuler filed with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

