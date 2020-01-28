U.S. House Rep. Ilhan Omar and the Robbinsdale City Council met to discuss the state of the city in a Jan. 21 work session. Robbinsdale was the final city on a list of municipalities that Omar and her campaign team had promised to visit after she was elected in 2018.
“One of our beliefs and values is to co-govern,” Omar explained at the meeting. “We realize that you all are much closer to the constituents that we serve.”
The meeting occurred days before the Congressional District 5 representative launched her re-election campaign in Minnesota.
Top issue: Light rail
The city council was unanimous that the city’s highest priority was untangling the gridlock of the METRO Blue Line Extension. Currently, planners are seeking an agreement with the BNSF Railway Company, as the light rail is planned to operate on 8 miles of BNSF railroad right-of-way. BNSF officials have maintained their unwillingness to negotiate since January 2018.
In 2017, the planned opening date for the light rail, which would extend the Blue Line northwest from the Target Field stop in Minneapolis through Golden Valley, Robbinsdale and Crystal and into Brooklyn Park, was mid-2022. Now, the project timeline is much less certain.
Aside from the agreement, Councilmember Dan Rogan said the project is “all ready to go.”
“It’ll have the biggest impact on your area for the next 50 years,” Rogan added.
Councilmember Pat Backen echoed the sentiment. “I think we can all agree that this is our number one,” he said.
Many political officials at the local and state level believe that BNSF’s resistance stems from a 2015 county purchase of land that prevented a BNSF expansion project. The project would have connected the company’s north-south line to the Canadian Pacific’s east-west line. Officially, the company has said they do not wish to negotiate as the project is not consistent with passenger principles and long-term viability of freight service along the Monticello Subdivision.
Omar said the success of the light rail extension was a “recurring theme in all of the municipalities” she represents, and that the issue remained “right and center” for her.
An aging suburb
City Manager Marcia Glick explained the planned replacement of the city’s water treatment system, which would come at a significant cost, and the ongoing spring flooding of Crystal Lake, which has continued to flood roads despite emergency pumping.
Rogan said that the projects are among many that city will expect in the future, as climate change and the continued infrastructure aging of the suburb take their toll. However, the projects need to be done in phases to avoid the tax burden, due to the limited commercial base in the city, that will fall heavily onto homeowners.
Backen agreed. “Our largest employer is a nonprofit,” he said.
Omar asked about other areas of typical need, like housing, education and safety. She noted that Robbinsdale was different than many of the other cities she represented due to its large amount of existing, affordable housing stock. Rogan described the city as a “starter home” community where the biggest challenge is retaining families with “move-up housing.”
Omar said her office would look for grant opportunities that correspond with the issues.
Other topics discussed included a proposed federal rule that could cause financial distress on local cable news station Northwest Community Television and the continued consequences of a ruling that allows utility companies to build infrastructure on right-of-ways.
