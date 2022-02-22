New district will swap northern Plymouth precincts for southern ones
A panel appointed by the Minnesota Judicial Branch unveiled congressional and legislative redistricting plans last week restructuring the boundaries of state and national political offices in the state until the next Census in 2030.
The data was required by law to be published 25 weeks before the state primary election, Feb. 15.
Changes to District 45
According to the plan, all of the area covered by Senate District 45 will become Senate District 43 in the next election cycle.
In general, drawn within the boundaries of the new Senate District 43 are the entire cities of Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, and Robbinsdale, with some portions of Plymouth.
The newly-drawn district will now represent all of the city of Golden Valley. Previously, Golden Valley’s three southernmost precincts, precincts 3, 5 and 8, shared legislative representation with St. Louis Park in District 46.
The portions of Plymouth represented in the new district are also different. According to the redistricting plan, District 43 will swap representation of the city’s northeastern 19, 22, and 23 precincts for precincts 16 and 17 to the southeast.
For the last decade, Senate District 45 has encompassed all of Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, northern Golden Valley and northeastern Plymouth. The district is represented by Sen. Ann Rest.
Golden Valley, Plymouth out of District 46
Because District 43 will represent the entirety of Golden Valley, that city will no longer have representation in District 46.
According to the redistricting plan, District 46 will continue to represent all of St. Louis Park and Hopkins in the next election cycle, and add seven precincts in northern Edina. District 46 will also no longer serve Medicine Lake and a portion of southeast Plymouth.
Currently, Senate District 46 is represented by Sen. Ron Latz.
Why redistricting?
In its adoption of the redistricting plan, the steering panel of judges stated that its purpose was to make the district’s uniform in population in light of the 2020 Census data.
“Because Minnesota’s population growth over the last decade was not uniform across the state, most legislative districts are substantially above or below these ideals,” wrote the panel. “To remedy this constitutional defect, the legislative districts must be rebalanced so that they all contain substantially the same number of people; this ensures that each voter has equal power to select a representative.”
Due to the newly-drawn districts, all members of the state legislature are up for election in November 2022.
