The New Hope Women of Today hosted a small ceremony Aug. 19 at the New Hope City Hall in honor of who the group’s president, Kathy Nevils, called “their frontliners.”
Representatives from the New Hope and Crystal police departments and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District were given support posters, a batch of treats and a small gift basket of thank you letters written by Women of Today members, their children and seniors at Good Samaritan-Ambassador.
“I am proud, pleased and honored to be here,” Nevils told gathered public safety officials, flanked by a handful of fellow Women of Today members. “We want to recognize you for all the services that you do. With changes, chaos and crisis, your work is not in vain.”
