Hunger organization PRISM is offering free produce distribution events for several dates through October. All are welcome to participate in the drive-thru distributions 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, and Oct. 5 at the PRISM parking lot, 1220 Zane Ave. N., Golden Valley.
PRISM serves children and families in Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Plymouth. For more information, visit prismmpls.org.
