Cedrick R. Frazier

Cedrick Frazier, of New Hope, will advance as the DFL candidate in the Nov. 3 General Election in House District 45A. According to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State, Frazier claimed 3,434 votes in the Aug. 11 Primary Election over 1.590 votes for Daonna Depoister, of Plymouth.

The district includes Crystal, New Hope and eastern Plymouth. The district is currently served by retiring Rep. Lyndon Carlson (DFL-Crystal).

The winner will face Republican Jesse Pfliger in the fall election. Pfliger received 1,143 votes in the primary.

Frazier is a labor attorney and a member of the New Hope City Council. Depoister has experience in financial services and serves on the board of several nonprofit organizations.

