City officials are advancing a plan to install new pipeline from County Road 9 to Ryan Lake to alleviate flooding from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale.
After stalling due to unexpectedly high bids in April, the Robbinsdale City Council approved a bid with an Albertville construction company that is much closer to the target cost. Elements of the work will now be completed in coordination with the Beard and Chowen Avenue reconstruction projects.
The city estimate had been $136,000. Northdale Construction offered the lowest bid of $146,000. The highest bid was $210,000. City officials said they were comfortable with the lowest bidder because they had received satisfactory work from the company previously.
Before being amended to include tandem work with nearby road reconstruction on Chowen, the piping project was expected to cost $171,000. The bids that the city council reviewed were 171% to 240% higher than the projection, $464,000 and $582,000.
In an April 7 memo to the city council, City Manager Marcia Glick said alternatives were already being sought by staff members.
Many portions of the project will now be wrapped into the road reconstruction, Glick wrote “a number of [similar] construction elements will already be required.”
At the time, the memorandum also promised that “temporary arrangements are being developed to allow for pumping should Crystal Lake levels threaten basement levels” before the work could take place.
City Engineer Richard McCoy reaffirmed at the May 5 meeting that the city would monitor and respond to flooding in case of “higher than normal” water levels on the lake, but also that the project would begin “pretty quickly” now that bids were awarded. He added that the pipe and road projects would be “somewhat independent” in their respective timelines.
Crystal Lake levels have been reaching peaks in the early summer. Last year, an 851.2-foot elevation made the record, which is nearly 4 feet higher than the ordinary high water level of 847.5 feet. The levels have put sections of Chowen Avenue and other roads underwater and caused flooding in low-lying areas that have damaged or rendered parts of properties inaccessible.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.