Zoning change OK’d for $16M building, city gets $4M in state bonding
The Crystal City Council advanced two important steps on the construction of the city’s $16 million police building at the Oct. 20 meeting.
The council approved the plans and specifications of the project, as well as the advertising of bids.
The other measure, the approval of the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone the property located at 4141 Douglas Drive N. from residential to planned development, was also approved.
The Planning Commission had recommended approval of the zoning change Oct. 19.
With the zoning change, the council allowed setback reductions along the north and west sides of the new building. The setbacks on the north side (front of the building) will be 24 feet, a reduction from the standard 30 feet, while the west side will have a setback of 7 feet, a reduction from the standard 10 feet.
Community Development Director John Sutter said the second reading of the zoning change would be considered at the Tuesday, Nov. 17, council meeting.
At that same meeting, the council will also be asked to approve a lot consolidation of the site. Sutter said the city campus is currently divided into four parcels.
The new facility
The existing facility was built in 1965 and remodeled in 1993. Significant structural issues have been identified, including needed space for the police department’s personnel, fleet and equipment.
The new construction, fixtures and design fees are to be paid with cash from the city’s building fund and various other capital funds, including $4 million from the bonding bill approved by the Minnesota Legislature last week.
Sutter told the council the northern 4,800 square feet of the existing City Hall/police building will be removed, followed by the construction of a 23,800 square-foot police building addition northwest of City Hall; 14,700 square feet of the existing city hall structure would remain.
The existing parking lots will be reconfigured, according to Sutter, and because a larger garage will be built and the total number of parking spaces will increase from 100 to 117.
The garage will have an increase to 33 spaces from the current eight spaces and the lower parking lot will increase to 27 from 19 spaces. The upper parking lot will be reduced from 73 spaces to 57 spaces.
Plans and specs
The approval of the plans and specifications set in motion the letting of bids, a process City Manager Anne Norris said should be wrapped up by the end of the year.
The bids will be noticed in the Sun Post, as well as distributed among area contractors.
The bids are scheduled to be opened Dec. 8, with contracts forwarded for council consideration by Dec. 15.
Access
The northwest driveway to City Hall on 42nd Avenue will be permanently closed.
The two existing accesses to the northeast parking lot will remain with slight changes. The Douglas Avenue access will be shifted south from 42nd Avenue.
In 2019, the city and Hennepin County agreed to improve the cross access between the city campus and the library at 42nd Avenue and to relocate internal access between the county and city properties.
Sutter said there was limited public response to the project, saying it appeared to him that residents understand the need for the construction of the new facility.
He said the only concern expressed to the city about the project was the need to remove 11 trees on the property.
He responded by saying that 24 new trees would be planted as part of the landscaping plan.
Timeline
According to city documents, the design phase is expected to be complete in 2020, with project review by the Planning Commission and approval by the City Council in the fourth quarter of 2020. Construction would start in the spring of 2021. Occupancy of new building is expected in early summer 2022.
