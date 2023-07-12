Hundreds of people came to Robbinsdale from July 6-9 to help celebrate the 75th annual Whiz Bang Days. People wearing blue-green shirts and bright yellow and black font hang out around the city of Robbinsdale. There was food, prizes, camaraderie, fireworks, and a parade, among other things.

