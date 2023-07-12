Between bites of ice cream, a child receives a free helmet from North Memorial Hospital. The hospital celebrates 25 years as a level-one trauma center by giving away free helmets at Whiz Bang’s ice cream Social.
Robbinsdale Ambassadors meet Chaz Sandifer on July 8 at the Lakeview Terrace Farmer’s Market. Ambassadors’ weekends are busy with Whiz Bang events, including picking up trash and viewing the bags (cornhole) tournament near the Lakeview Terrace Park.
Pam Scheiller, secretary and organizer for Whiz Bang Days, sells a Diamond Giveaway raffle ticket to Chaz Sandifer. Potential prizes included a $1,200 reservation from Travail Kitchen and Amusements, a pair of diamond earrings from Bergstrom Studio, and a handmade quilt and tote bag made of vintage Whiz Bang Days t-shirts.
Hundreds of people came to Robbinsdale from July 6-9 to help celebrate the 75th annual Whiz Bang Days. People wearing blue-green shirts and bright yellow and black font hang out around the city of Robbinsdale. There was food, prizes, camaraderie, fireworks, and a parade, among other things.
