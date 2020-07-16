The annual Robbinsdale Pet and Wheel Parade has been converted to a virtual photo contest this year.
The contest is open to all ages. To participate, dress up yourself, your pets, decorate a bike or create a parade float and submit photos to the Robbinsdale Recreation Department at recreationservices@robbinsdalemn.com. Submissions may also be mailed to Robbinsdale City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., Robbinsdale, MN 55422.
Entries must be submitted by Monday, July 20. Photos will be compiled and shared via city social media channels 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Winners will also be announced at that time.
Awards include, but are not limited to smallest pet, best costume and best decorated bike. Prizes will include gift cards from local businesses.
