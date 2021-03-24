Operations were up 2% collectively, but Crystal saw 5% decline
The Metropolitan Airports Commission operates six general aviation airports across the metro. These smaller outlying facilities don’t just supplement the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; they provide space on the tarmac for recreational fliers.
And lately, more such pilots have escaped into the skies, as the metro’s reliever airports saw takeoffs and landings grow by 2% collectively.
The group was led by Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie, which experienced a 19% increase in operations last year, representing about 20,000 takeoffs or landings. “We’re kind of the shiny gem in the MAC with roughly 20% increase, even with COVID,” Flying Cloud Airport Manager Blaine Peterson said.
New daily operations records at Flying Cloud were also set in 2020. According to MAC, Flying Cloud was the 13th-busiest airport in the country on May 12, a ranking that takes into account both commercial and general aviation airports. And on June 19, Flying Cloud marked its eighth-busiest day of the past decade, with more than 750 flights.
Not all reliever airports saw more traffic last year – the Crystal Airport saw a decline of 5%, for instance – but activity at airports that did get busier was driven in large part by an increase in flight school enrollments. Mike Wilson, manager of reliever airports with the MAC, said the increases are due to COVID influences in the economy and the markets.
Much of the renewed interest in flying, Wilson said, was most likely due to more people working at home or experiencing a transition in the past year that provided for more personal time.
Some of those who have had an interest in flying had the time to act on it.
“It’s the people who are going out there just to learn to fly for themselves,” Wilson said. “That activity really jumped up here this last year.”
Peterson agreed, saying, “Some folks, now that they were maybe working at home, and maybe had a little extra time, maybe had always wanted to fly or maybe it was something on their bucket list,” the airport manager surmised.
Those impacts, the airport officials said, translated directly to more activity on the runways, especially Eden Prairie. “I think the flight activity is going to continue trending upward just because of what’s happened in the airline industry,” Wilson said.
Major airlines have been offering early retirements to many employees, and a faction who were laid off last year.
“I think there are going to be a lot of positions coming open,” Wilson said.
“We were already going to be facing a pilot shortage coming up in the near future. So there are a lot of people who are training at these smaller facilities working through their ratings because some of them will become commercial pilots, too.”
Another factor in the local increases was borne from the closing of many universities. The Twin Cities-area students enrolled in aviation programs around the country returned home and continued their instruction at the local flight schools operated at the reliever airports.
“Many flight schools shut down – places like Mankato, University of Minnesota-Duluth and Indiana. And the students came home, and instead of letting their skills rust, they found instructors here and jumped into planes,” Peterson said.
“While the pandemic forced steep declines in corporate travel and business jet activity, it appeared to open up opportunities for more flight training activities and leisure flying in general,” Joe Harris, director of reliever airports for the MAC, stated in a press release. “People had more time to fly. And for many, it was a great way to get outdoors and see the sights from a safe social distance.”
Economic impact
It’s estimated the six reliever airports in the metro generate $756 million in total annual economic output.
According to a study by InterVISTAS Consulting, LLC, nearly 1,030 jobs are directly tied to the airports’ operations, producing $56 million in wages. The study also estimates that these airports generate $94 million in annual visitor spending. On top of that are the trickle-down effects for vendors who provide services and goods to the companies operating out of the airport.
Here’s a glimpse at the economic impacts of each reliever airport as estimated in the study:
Airlake Airport (Lakeville and Eureka Township)
Direct Jobs: 31
Total Jobs: 104
Total Economic Output: $13.2 million
Anoka County-Blaine Airport
Direct Jobs: 130
Total Jobs: 560
Total Economic Output: $118 million
Crystal Airport
Direct Jobs: 100
Total Jobs: 320
Total Economic Output: $71 million
Flying Cloud (Eden Prairie)
Direct Jobs: 340
Total Jobs: 1,190
Total Economic Output: $229 million
Lake Elmo
Direct Jobs: 14
Total Jobs: 60
Total Economic Output: $12.8 million
St. Paul Downtown
Direct Jobs: 410
Total Jobs: 1,430
Total Economic Output: $312 million
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Operations at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie rose by nearly 20 percent in 2020, despite the effects of COVID-19.
