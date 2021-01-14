(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Valley Place Park in Crystal is a popular destination for children and adults alike at this time of year. The sledding hill and skating rinks are all providing an outdoors outlet for many. These children, three of them from Minneapolis and another from Crystal, were all smiles.
Kimbel Linebaugh (left) and Rachel Linebaugh (right) pass the puck as they enjoy the warm winter temperatures and a day at the Valley Place Park in Crystal.
There’s nothing more exhilarating than a slide down a slick hill in winter. These enthusiasts made several slides down the hill Dec. 8 at Valley Place Park in Crystal.
