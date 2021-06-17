Council approves resolution requiring haulers to offer option
Crystal residents now have the opportunity to have their organic waste collected by area haulers after the City Council unanimously approved a resolution at its June 1 meeting.
“I think you’re all aware that Hennepin County is requiring most cities to provide an opportunity for residents to do curbside collection of organics,” City Manager Anne Norris said in introducing the measure to the council.
The resolution requires refuse haulers to make organics collection, which includes food waste and non-recyclable paper, an option for Crystal customers. “After discussion, the council decided that rather than do a city-wide program, it made more sense to require our refuse haulers to make that an option,” Norris said.
She clarified that by saying, “Anyone who is licensed to collect garbage and recycling is also required to provide some options for collecting organics at the curbside.”
The resolution before the council added language to lay out those requirements for the haulers. A Hennepin County ordinance requires cities to provide the opportunity for residents to participate in curbside collection of organic materials by Jan. 1, 2022.
Norris went on to say that city code allows the council to establish any additional rules that might be needed to conform to the county ordinance.
While haulers may charge extra for the service, the city is part of the Hennepin Recycling Group, which is providing an incentive to sign up for curbside organics collection. That incentive states that the group will pay 50% of the first year of organics service up to $100.
The motion to approve the adoption of the resolution was unanimous.
