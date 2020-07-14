The Robbinsdale Police Department confirmed details about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the late evening of July 11.
At approximately 11:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a suicidal individual with a gun inside a home on the 3300 block of France Avenue North. According to preliminary information, officers were speaking with the reporting party outside of the residence upon arrival, and made several attempts to contact the individual in the home from outside.
The individual then came out of the residence with a firearm, advancing on the officers despite commands to stop. An officer then shot the individual. The shot individual was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.
Officers from the Crystal Police Department was also present to assist the call. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
