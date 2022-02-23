Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering helped introduce Officer Tyler Anthony during the Feb. 15 Crystal City Council meeting.
As is customary for the police department, the officer was officially welcomed following the completion of his probationary period.
“After they are hired they complete two weeks of administrative and initial training, are given the oath of office by the mayor and complete three months of individualized field training with an experienced officer,” Chief Revering said. “After successfully completing field training, they are approved for solo patrol and are assigned a shift for the remainder of their first year. Once they’ve successfully completed their probationary year, I approve them for permanent status, which is the benchmark we celebrate with Officer Anthony tonight.”
Revering, with Anthony standing by her side, then provided some background on the officer. Anthony grew up in Stillwater and graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 2007. He went on to serve for more than 10 years in the United States Marine Corps, retiring as a sergeant with the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.
“After retiring from active duty in 2016, he joined the Army National Guard as a military police officer and continues to serve in that capacity still today. This service included a one year deployment shortly after he started as an officer here in Crystal,” the police chief said. “Thank you for your past and current dedicated and decorated service to our country.”
Anthony completed his law enforcement skills training at Hennepin Technical College and graduated from Century Community College with an associate’s degree in law enforcement in May 2019. He spent time as a reserve officer and a community service officer with the Stillwater Police Department, where he served until being hired by Crystal.
The police chief noted that Anthony said in his application for the Crystal Police Department that he wanted “to work with a department that has a great relationship with its citizens of the community just like Crystal.”
“All of Tyler’s references highly recommended him and described him as respectful, self-motivated, a good communicator, mature, professional, consistent, detail oriented, eager to learn, willing to help out, dedicated, easy to talk to, loyal and considerate,” Revering said. “These are all qualities we look for in officers that are going to join the Crystal team. ... Please join us in officially welcoming Officer Tyler Anthony in his promotion to permanent police officer with the Crystal Police Department.”
