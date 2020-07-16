In order to keep our readers informed, the Sun Post will publish voter guides for both state and local races before of the primary election. All 39 candidates with names on the Aug. 11 ballot in either New Hope, Robbinsdale, Crystal or Golden Valley have been asked to participate in the guide.
This includes the race for Congressional District 5 and the District 1 seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. The guides for these races will be published in the July 23 edition.
The guides for Minnesota Legislature House 45A (Democratic-Farmer-Laborer candidates only) and city elections will be published July 30. The city primaries include the race for New Hope mayor and one at-large New Hope City Council seat; the Ward 4 Crystal City Council seat; the Robbinsdale mayor race and the Ward 1 and Ward 3 Robbinsdale City Council seats.
These races will not be on the primary ballot: Crystal mayor, Crystal City Council Ward 3. Seats up for election on the Three Rivers Park Board will not require a primary as only incumbents have filed for districts 1 and 3.
Filing for the three seats opening on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors opens July 28 and ends Aug. 11. More information on the filing period will be published in the July 23 edition. The final results of the school board filing period in the Aug. 20 edition.
Voters guides will include basic biographical information, including involvements, years lived in the city, and their preferred method of communication. The guides will also feature responses on why the candidate is seeking election and what they consider to be the primary issues.
Voter guides will also be available online at post.mnsun.com and shared on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
