A restaurant that has been at the northern end of Robbinsdale’s “Little Eat Street” for 10 years is changing ownership. Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano, a bar and restaurant on West Broadway, is leaving the hands of founders Tina and Francesco Suglia.
Minnesota Restaurant Group, a limited liability company owned by Crystal resident Jesse Pfliger, will assume ownership.
The Suglias announced the sale of the business “with bittersweet emotions.”
“2020 has been the year that has changed us all,” said Tina Suglia. “Despite the challenges this year brought with the COVID-19 epidemic, we continued to operate and felt so appreciated by our loyal customers as they continued to support us during this trying time. We will miss our neighbors, family, and friends as we take a professional break to focus on our own family. We look forward to our new title, Founders, as we wish the best of luck to the new owner and his team!”
Tina Suglia said she plans to remain involved, remotely, with the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce and Whiz Bang Days Committee.
The Robbinsdale City Council approved the restaurant’s liquor license Oct. 5. Pfliger assumes ownership of the restaurant Monday, Oct. 12.
The Suglias said he was picked due to his 20-plus years of experience. Pfliger is also a candidate for Minnesota House District 45A in the Nov. 3 General Election.
“The goal is to maintain the current team, the food quality and of course the warmth and hospitality that the diners come for,” the Suglias said in a statement.
Reservations, gift cards and catering orders will be honored after the change. For more information, visit nonnarosaswinebar.com.
