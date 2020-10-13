Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley, Robbinsdale
Crystal Police officers help lead the drive-through of Crystal emergency services personnel who made their way around the streets of the city in place of the traditional in-person activities of Night to Unite.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crystal city officials canceled the traditional activities of the annual Night to Unite, an evening when emergency services personnel have previously visited with residents.
Instead of the in-person visits, city personnel conducted a drive-through around the community Oct. 7.
Residents stood along the route showing their appreciation to the city’s emergency services personnel.
