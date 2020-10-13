P215STnightToUnite1.jpg

Crystal residents show their appreciation for emergency services personnel during a drive-through by the city’s police, fire, public works and emergency medical crews Oct. 7.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crystal city officials canceled the traditional activities of the annual Night to Unite, an evening when emergency services personnel have previously visited with residents.

Instead of the in-person visits, city personnel conducted a drive-through around the community Oct. 7.

Residents stood along the route showing their appreciation to the city’s emergency services personnel.

P215STcrystalNightToUnite2.jpg

Crystal Police officers help lead the drive-through of Crystal emergency services personnel who made their way around the streets of the city in place of the traditional in-person activities of Night to Unite.
P215STcrystalNightToUnite3.jpg

West Metro firefighters drive some of their equipment through the Crystal city streets as part of the 2020 Night to Unite.
P215STcrystalNightToUnite4.jpg

Crystal Department of Public Works personnel drive heavy equipment through the streets of Crystal Oct. 7, as part of the 2020 Night to Unite.
