Molly Olson

Robbinsdale Area Schools students, staff and families will come together for their neighbors in need at the Night of Service 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, 8230 47th Avenue N., New Hope.

Families and community members can make and assemble goods and packages for donations. Service projects are planned for all ages.

Donations for the event are accepted, which will then be donated after the event. Members of the community can drop off donations prior to the event at Lakeview, Robbinsdale Middle School or Cooper High School or at the event. Suggest donations are travel size tissues, shampoo or conditioner, deodorant, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, lip balm, feminine hygiene products, fleece fabric, Play-doh, new or gently used toys, games or books.

