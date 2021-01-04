Two incumbents, newest member optimistic about 2021
Crystal City Council incumbents John Budziszewski and Nancy LaRoche were re-elected in the Nov. 3 General Election and will be joined on the council by newcomer David Cummings.
Cummings was elected to the seat vacated by incumbent Julie Deshler, who did not seek re-election.
Each answered questions about how they would like to see the city move forward and how they will help facilitate growth and equity in the community.
David Cummings, Ward 4
What are your top three priorities for the next year on the council?
• Climate change - how can we help stop climate change at the local level?I have some ideas, like ensuring the city has more efficient lights, but I look forward to finding other ways to address that issue.
• Equity Commission - I want to see that we have an equity commission and that we keep momentum going on that. It feels like it has been slow-rolled and I want to ensure that the work continues.
• Parks and Rec Commission - I will likely be on the Parks and Rec Commission and I want to help them with their work of the redo of Basset Creek Park and continue to make our parks better.
What do you see as the biggest challenges for the council in 2021?
The biggest challenge for everyone is the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout. Most of the year will be impacted by it and that will change much for everyone. I want to make sure our businesses are getting the help from the city that they need. It’s also important because it will impact the city budget in many ways. How will it impact Crystal is yet to be seen.
My big challenge as being a first-time elected official is learning how to do the job. I learn from experience and having attending many meetings will help. But doing the job will make it better.
What are you hearing from constituents as their biggest fears and biggest hopes as the new year approaches? What specifically will you do to help them allay those fears and realize their hopes?
People are still worried about COVID and want to get back to “normal.” I think people are hopeful about that happening in 2021. Talking about what the city is doing in regards to that. I’m also hearing about little things that they want fixed, such as speeding.
Being new to the council, how will you approach your new position and what do you think you need to learn to feel comfortable on the job?
I approach it like I do my special education teaching job where there are many facets of the job to do and constantly learn about as things change. I will have questions and needs from residents, and ensuring that those questions are answered and their needs are met. Working with the other city council members will be important. While we have a wide ranges of beliefs and opinions we all have to work together to work for the people of Crystal. Learning how the meetings are run with votes and the procedural parts of the meeting will be something new to learn as well. I will feel comfortable when I have had some experience.
I’m excited to get to work and honored that the voters of Ward 4 chose me to be their council member. I will have a Facebook and Twitter page which will be updated constantly on things going on in the community, updates from the city and shine a spotlight on some of our great businesses.
Nancy LaRoche, Section 1 (Wards 1 and 2)
What are your top three priorities for the next year on the council?
• Helping our local economy recover as we transition to a new normal in 2021. Many local businesses have been hurt (some irreparably) as COVID restrictions and shutdowns were prolonged. I think our council will be united in helping the existing recover as well as assisting the new to start up and succeed.
• Inclusion and involvement as Crystal advances diversity and equity. The city is organizing a community discussion on this topic with residents led by specialists in sustainable social innovation. Our City Council is committed to growing these efforts and the council is eager to get programs started.
• Improving areas of opportunity around Crystal. Since changing some zoning and ordinances, we are focusing on potential development and growth along Bass Lake Road and along 42nd Avenue. There are new and exciting opportunities potentially coming our way soon.
What do you see as the biggest challenges for the council in 2021?
• Economic recovery after COVID. Council and city staff will be working with our state House and Senate leaders for guidance and assistance from the state, along with community-driven support. Crystal’s financial standing is strong and healthy, which keeps us an affordable place to live.
• Reopening our schools, parks, community events and activities. It’s been almost a year since the pandemic arrived, and reintroducing events with safety precautions will be a team effort.
What are you hearing from constituents as their biggest fears and biggest hopes as the new year approaches? What specifically will you do to help them allay those fears and realize their hopes?
Many residents I spoke with through the campaign shared concerns about public safety and fear of defunding our police department. Neighbors support accountability and transparency, along with addressing challenges such as increased mental health calls. There is a joint Hennepin County social worker project underway to assist with intervention, counseling and follow-up care for New Hope, Robbinsdale and Crystal residents. The Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee is also available and open to residents for ongoing dialogue and relationship-building with the Crystal Police Department.
As an incumbent council member, take the constituents through what you feel would be goals for your term. How will you promote development, keep taxes in check and provide the services that are most needed?
Helping residents understand local government and how the process works has always been a priority goal that I’ll continue in my second term. This empowers neighbors to make their voices heard with city leaders as we vote on items that affect them. Reaching out to residents and businesses is something all city leaders should do and I will continue collaborating with neighbors for creative outreach opportunities.
I will focus on follow-through with residents who are communicated with me. Once an issue is shared with city staff, it’s imperative that we work to resolve it and provide regular updates during the process. Ongoing and improved communication can always be improved, and I welcome ideas and suggestions.
With the retirement of Julie Deshler from Ward 4, we have lost a devoted volunteer and organizer of city events like the Crystal Airport Open House and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon fundraisers. I encourage our council members to assist in keeping these events going strong – maybe creating new get-togethers.
John Budziszewski, Ward 3
What are your top three priorities for the next year on the council?
That’s very easy, but not necessarily in this order:
• Build a police station
• Establish a Race and Equity Commission, and
• Figure out how to pay for it during a pandemic. That is the tip of the iceberg. Otherwise, it’s business as usual.
What do you see as the biggest challenges for the council in 2021?
Getting the Race and Equity Commission across the finish line. It’s hard to get things done – get important things done – when you have outside distractions like the pandemic. This is a topic we’ll need to look back on, evaluate a year from now, and ask ourselves whether we gave it our all or was it just ‘good enough.’
What are you hearing from constituents as their biggest fears and biggest hopes as the new year approaches? What specifically will you do to help them allay those fears and realize their hopes?
I try to look at issues from my constituents’ viewpoint, what it takes to keep a roof over their head and food on the table. They pay taxes too, so let’s make sure we’re doing things for the right reasons and not to appease our egos. It’s a scary time right now with a lot of uncertainty, but we’ve been through tough times, and kindness to each other and to ourselves will help us prevail.
As an incumbent council member, take the constituents through what you feel would be goals for your term. How will you promote development, keep taxes in check, and provide the services that are most needed?
I don’t think politicians listen or ask questions. Development, providing quality service, fair tax levies, all start with discussion. I’m tired of politicians saying they’re fiscally conservative. When you’re on that council, you think hard line, bottom line, regardless of what party you come from.
Your goal is to keep it between the ditches, leave it better than when you started, and build on ideas that can make everyone proud. Let’s do the right thing – that takes discussion.
On another thought: I worked for a guy and I had long hair and every day he would mention that I needed a haircut, and that he knew a good barber. This was a man with a mullet. I would look at him and laugh – yeah, he knows a good barber. That’s politics. Everybody has a different reality and we come from different realities and try to reach common ground. Yeah, I need a haircut, but so do you. Let’s try to work together and bring about the change our world so desperately needs.
