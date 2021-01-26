Crystal City Council approves projects at January 19 meeting
The Crystal City Council, at its Jan. 19 regular meeting, approved expenditures for three public works requests:
• The purchase of a new dump truck to replace a 10-year-old vehicle with mechanical issues;
• The 2021 Street Resurfacing Project; and
• The replacement of the roof at the Fire Station #2.
Dump truck
City Director of Public Works Mark Ray said delivery of a new dump truck would take up to 18 months, so it was important for the council to approve the purchase as soon as possible.
“We’re looking at 18 months out for delivery, so if you approve the purchase tonight, we would anticipate receiving this vehicle in summer 2022,” Ray said.
The truck being replaced, a 2011 model, has had mechanical issues and is currently in the shop for repairs.
“So that means we’ve been down a truck for plowing,” Ray said.
Dump trucks are used year-round for various tasks, including hauling material and snow plowing.
With $270,000 budgeted for the truck replacement, Ray said the new truck would cost the city $249,591.
The truck being replaced will be auctioned. Ray said he figured the truck would bring about $20,000 at auction.
The council, through a voice vote, approved the request.
Resurfacing project
The city is planning to mill and resurface 4.8 miles of streets this summer.
The annual repair of roads will include the milling and overlay of 1.5 inches of new surface.
In addition to the resurfacing, Ray said the project would include spot curb replacement and the replacement of 40 curb ramps.
Crystal will coordinate with the cities of New Hope, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale, as a small portion of the work spills over onto streets in those communities.
Crystal’s share of the project is $1,272,546, which is $45,890 under the budgeted amount.
Ray said the remaining dollars will be used for contingency expenses.
New Hope, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley will be responsible for payment for the mill and overlay of their portions of 38th Avenue North, (east half) of Vera Cruz Avenue North and (south half) of 32nd Avenue North.
Crystal will act as the lead agency for the work and the three cities will reimburse Crystal for their share of the project cost, which is just over $32,000.
With the unanimous approval of the plans and the advertising of the bids, the council will expect the bids to be opened March 9. The council will receive an update on the bids at the March 11 work session.
The council would then be scheduled to consider the contract at either the March 16 or April 6 meeting.
Direct mailings have been sent to property owners in the area of the work, Ray said. An additional mailing will be sent once the contract is approved and the construction timeline has been set.
The date for project completion is by fall 2021.
New roof
Originally scheduled to be replaced a few years ago, the $150,000 allocated for a new roof on Fire Station #2, 4101 Douglas Drive N., was approved by the city council.
In addition to the roof replacement, the council approved $10,000 for the addition of another ladder to the roof of the building. In the past, maintenance crews had to use a bucket truck for roof access.
According to city staff members, the new roof is expected to last at least 30 years and could be expected to last up to 40 years.
