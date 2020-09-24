The owner of a new business moving into Robbinsdale has navigated the challenges of COVID-19 and learned more about the market along the way.
Mitchell Realty, a full-service, licensed real estate brokerage, will begin operating near the downtown plaza at 4614 41st 1/2 Ave. N. in a few short weeks. The agency previously had an office in Brooklyn Park, but third-generation owner Mike Mitchell said he couldn’t wait to become a part of the downtown scene in his city of residence.
In its tenure, the business has flipped houses, managed residential, commercial and retail properties and helped people buy and sell homes.
The Sun Post caught up with Mitchell in the midst of his move to talk about the new space, pandemic effects on real estate and his plans to welcome more commerce to the downtown area.
Why is Robbinsdale a good fit for your business?
Robbinsdale is a great fit because we live and work in the community. We see the downtown business area growing, and we are hoping to be a part of the revitalization.
How do you plan to utilize your new space?
We will occupy about a third of the building, and lease the other part to start-up businesses who need affordable offices, with low start-up costs and flexible lease terms. We see a lot of start-up, “incubator” businesses that have shown interest in these spaces even through the pandemic.
One aspect of your business is the leasing of “pocket office” spaces. How do you think the pandemic has changed the demand for office space?
We are seeing a high demand for small, one-room, private offices instead of the “WeWork” concept: communal, open-floor plan office spaces with everyone in a shared room. People still need to work, and they need offices that are secure, private and safe. I think a lot of people, now working from home, feel as they are living in their office yet still need additional space, besides their at-home office, to conduct business.
When do you expect to be fully settled into the new space? What can someone expect if they walk into your doors in the near future?
We expect to be fully remodeled and moved in by Thursday, Oct. 1. Mitchell Realty is a third-generation, family-owned business. My grandfather and father were both real estate brokers. At Mitchell Realty, we feel that real estate and helping people is our passion. We strive to help our clients reach their real estate goals with personalized services and affordable rates.
For more information, visit mitchellrealtypro.com.
