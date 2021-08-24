Natalia Yurecko educates others about OCD
Natalia Yurecko, the daughter of Tim and Nanette Yurecko of Crystal, will represent Minnesota in the National American Miss Pageant to be held at Disneyworld during Thanksgiving week.
She will have the opportunity to win a share of over $500,000 in cash and prizes.
“My ‘quasi-sister’ and role model, Olivia Herbert, has been doing pageants for a long time and I’ve been able to watch her compete,” Natalia said in an email. “She was Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2018. I mentioned to her that I was interested in trying a pageant and she suggested (the National American Miss Pageant) because it’s such a good program for younger girls.”
The seventh-grader who will attend Minnetonka Middle School East this fall and has many interests – including classical piano, swimming, and volunteering – but she also feels rewarded in her efforts educating others about obsessive-compulsive disorder.
“When I was 7 years old, I was diagnosed with OCD and it took control of all aspects of my life,” Natalia said. “I was afraid to go to school in fear of throwing up. I was afraid to perform at my piano recitals in fear of not being perfect, and I couldn’t leave my mom because I was afraid she was going to get hurt.”
Admitting that “OCD is a powerful thing,” Natalia said she has worked to control the disorder.
“It doesn’t have to define me and is just a tiny part of who I really am. I am stronger than my OCD and I’m changing it into a positive by developing new coping and brain skills. I want to help other girls that have OCD and anxiety so they do not need to go through what I did,” she said.
In preparing for the national pageant to be held in November, Natalia said she works on her skills every day.
“Practice, practice and more practice!” she said about how she will spend much of her time between now and the fall pageant.
“I will be playing the piano again, delivering my OCD speech, and interviewing with more judges,” she said.
But also very important to her will be carrying out her plans to share her platform, Obtaining Confidence Daily, “to increase awareness about OCD/Anxiety and mental health. I may have OCD, but OCD does not have me! I’m trying to turn what society labels a negative into a positive, and I am a Grassroots Advocate for the International OCD Foundation.”
Some of the awards Natalia has earned are being named to the sixth grade A Honor Roll, 2019 and 2020 Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award, ans a member of the Minnesota Vikings Junior Cheerleading group from 2011 to the present.
As the newly crowned Minnesota representative, Natalia said she would like to “leave a legacy as ‘The Confidence Queen,’ inspiring other girls to Obtain Confidence Daily in all aspects of their lives; to help get OCD/anxiety awareness and education into Minnesota schools; create my own OCD Awareness Month events; and to continue learning and growing by participating in (National American Miss) Nationals.”
According to The National American Miss Pageants, the organization is set up for “Today’s Girl” and “Tomorrow’s Leaders.” According to the pageant organization, the program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends.
Follow Natalia on her Miss Minnesota Instagram account @thenammnpreteen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.